Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 2 Doctors Without Borders staff
An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed two Doctors Without Borders (MSF) workers, with the Israeli military claiming they were linked to Hamas.
MSF said their clinic was clearly marked and its location shared with Israeli forces.
MSF demands accountability, WHO condemns
This brings the total MSF staff killed in Gaza to 17, leading the group to demand accountability.
WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also condemned attacks on health care workers, calling them "outrageous and unacceptable" and saying, "These attacks MUST STOP."