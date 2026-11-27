Israeli military strikes in central Gaza kill 4 Hamas operatives
The Israeli military carried out two separate strikes in central Gaza on Friday, targeting and killing four Hamas operatives.
One of them, Yousef Ayidi, was a deputy commander linked to the October 7 attack on Israel.
The IDF said the strikes were meant to stop ongoing threats from these individuals.
IDF alleges Gaza ceasefire violations
According to the IDF, Ayidi, deputy commander of a Nukhba cell that infiltrated the Sahef outpost during the October 7 attack, and took part in the hostages' "ceremony."
Diab al-Rahman Radi, a cell commander in Hamas's military wing, was accused of moving funds for Hamas,
Mahmoud Abu Huishil, an anti-tank operative in Hamas's military wing, operated anti-tank weapons, and
Mustafa Hassan Oweni, a sniper in Hamas's military wing, worked as a sniper.
The IDF also claimed these men were violating a ceasefire by had recently advanced attacks and worked to restore the capabilities of armed groups in Gaza, in what it called systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement, as tensions in Gaza remain high.