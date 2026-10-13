Israeli PM Netanyahu reportedly sought Saudi approval for Yemen strikes
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly tried to get Saudi Arabia's approval, through the US to launch airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi rebels.
The move was meant to help improve ties and maybe even open doors for a future deal between Israel and Saudi Arabia.
But Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman turned down the request, worried it could spark backlash at home.
Houthis capture Mokha port, threaten shipping
This all comes as fighting in Yemen heats up. Houthis recently captured the key port city of Mokha, threatening important shipping routes like Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Meanwhile, after a deadly missile hit Riyadh airport, Netanyahu condemned the attack and said, "On behalf of the people of Israel, I extend our deepest condolences to the families of those murdered and our wishes for a full recovery to the injured."
The situation highlights just how tangled things are getting in the region right now.