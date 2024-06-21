Israel eliminates top Hamas sniper involved in October 7 massacre
Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka, a top Hamas sniper who took part in the October 7 massacre in southern Israel, was killed in a targeted strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in northern Gaza on Thursday. The IDF confirmed that the operation was based on intelligence gathered by them and the Israel Security Agency (ISA). "IAF aircraft conducted a precise and targeted strike to eliminate Hamas terrorist Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka in the area of Beit Hanoun," the IDF stated.
IDF shares video of operation, ensures civilian safety
The IDF also released a video showing the precision airstrike that resulted in Alsauarka's elimination. "Prior to the strike, a number of steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians during the operation," stated an IDF tweet, confirming no civilian injuries occurred during this operation. Alsauarka was a squad commander in the Nukhba Forces and was involved in attacks on southern Israel communities on October 7, "resulting in the deaths of 1,189 people."
Video of the strike that killed Alsauarka
IDF continues operations, targets mortar shell launch site
The Israeli force continues to operate in central Gaza, focusing on taking out direct threats and demolishing terrorist infrastructure. The military recently attacked and destroyed a mortar launch point used to assault their troops. Two terrorists who posed a direct threat to Israeli soldiers were also killed with targeted rockets. Currently, IDF troops are conducting targeted operations in the Rafah area, including close-quarters battle to remove terrorists and hunting for rocket launchers during specialized raid missions.