In brief Simplifying... In brief The Israeli Defense Force (IDF) has successfully eliminated a top Hamas sniper, Alsauarka, who was implicated in the October 7 attacks that led to 1,189 deaths.

The IDF continues its operations in central Gaza, focusing on neutralizing threats and dismantling terrorist infrastructure, including a recent destruction of a mortar launch site.

The operations also include targeted missions in the Rafah area to remove terrorists and locate rocket launchers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hamas commander killed in targeted strike

Israel eliminates top Hamas sniper involved in October 7 massacre

By Chanshimla Varah 04:00 pm Jun 21, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka, a top Hamas sniper who took part in the October 7 massacre in southern Israel, was killed in a targeted strike by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in northern Gaza on Thursday. The IDF confirmed that the operation was based on intelligence gathered by them and the Israel Security Agency (ISA). "IAF aircraft conducted a precise and targeted strike to eliminate Hamas terrorist Ahmed Hassan Salame Alsauarka in the area of Beit Hanoun," the IDF stated.

Operation details

IDF shares video of operation, ensures civilian safety

The IDF also released a video showing the precision airstrike that resulted in Alsauarka's elimination. "Prior to the strike, a number of steps were taken to mitigate harm to civilians during the operation," stated an IDF tweet, confirming no civilian injuries occurred during this operation. Alsauarka was a squad commander in the Nukhba Forces and was involved in attacks on southern Israel communities on October 7, "resulting in the deaths of 1,189 people."

Twitter Post

Video of the strike that killed Alsauarka

Ongoing operations

IDF continues operations, targets mortar shell launch site

The Israeli force continues to operate in central Gaza, focusing on taking out direct threats and demolishing terrorist infrastructure. The military recently attacked and destroyed a mortar launch point used to assault their troops. Two terrorists who posed a direct threat to Israeli soldiers were also killed with targeted rockets. Currently, IDF troops are conducting targeted operations in the Rafah area, including close-quarters battle to remove terrorists and hunting for rocket launchers during specialized raid missions.