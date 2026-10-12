Israel's Netanyahu orders legal action over 'NAZA' documentary interviews
Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu has ordered legal action against military personnel who spoke in the new documentary NAZA, which explores civilian deaths in Gaza.
The film, directed by Oscar winners Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, has stirred global debate about press freedom and national security since its release.
After premiering at Venice and winning a special jury prize, NAZA drew sharp criticism from Israeli leaders, who say the interviews put the country at risk.
'NAZA' directors face citizenship threats
Israeli officials are threatening to strip the directors of their citizenship, and have started steps toward prosecution of the soldiers and officers interviewed in the documentary.
IDF chief of staff Lt Gen Eyal Zamir called the film "an attack on the state of Israel," while the European Federation of Journalists says, "These threats constitute a blatant act of intimidation against journalists who have simply been doing their job, in strict accordance with ethical standards and in the public interest."
Despite pushback, supporters highlight NAZA's careful fact-checking and see it as an important piece of investigative journalism that's sparked real conversations about Gaza.