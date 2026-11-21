Italy requires preapplication emails for investor visas, affecting Indian investors
Italy just rolled out new steps for anyone applying for its investor visa, starting November 19, 2026.
Now, before you even get to the application platform, you'll need to email some key documents.
This update especially affects Indian investors hoping to snag Italian residency through investment.
Passport, FATF letter, legalized criminal certificates
You'll need a scanned passport, a financial letter proving your funds meet Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, standards, and legalized criminal record certificates from any country where you've lived over a year in the past decade.
Already have an account? Just send your user name and ID to update your profile.
Once you're in, remember: uploading documents is only step one: your visa isn't guaranteed until everything's reviewed after submission.