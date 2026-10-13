Jane Campbell uses AI to deliver House of Lords speech
World
Jane Campbell just became the first UK lawmaker to use AI to deliver a speech in her own voice at the House of Lords.
At 67 and living with spinal muscular atrophy, she'd been allowed to use a personal assistant to read her speeches when required.
Thanks to AI software, she was able to share her thoughts directly during a health debate.
ElevenLabs cloned Jane Campbell's voice
Campbell teamed up with ElevenLabs, which used just a few minutes of audio to clone her voice, much faster than old-school methods.
This breakthrough means more independence for Campbell and could open doors for others with speech impairments.
The move, approved by Parliament officials, signals real progress toward making government spaces more accessible for everyone.