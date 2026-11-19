Japan's Takaichi meets Xi at Shenzhen APEC amid Taiwan dispute
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and China's President Xi Jinping just met at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, but things were definitely chilly.
This was their first meeting since Takaichi's comments last year about possibly getting involved in Taiwan, which really upset China.
The lack of a proper welcome or any one-on-one talks at the summit shows that the fallout isn't over yet.
China bans dual-use exports to Japan
The trouble began after Takaichi's Nov. 7 remarks in parliament, when she suggested Japan might consider military action over Taiwan.
China demanded that Takaichi retract her remarks and even threatened military consequences if she didn't take it back.
Fast forward to 2026: China hit back by banning exports of dual-use goods to Japanese military users and for purposes that it says would strengthen Japan's military, making life tougher for Japanese industries already dealing with other trade issues.
So, diplomatic and economic friction between these two neighbors is still very much alive.