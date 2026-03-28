Why Google, Trump administration are being sued by Epstein's victims

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and the Donald Trump administration. The lawsuit alleges that both parties wrongfully disclosed personal information of the victims. The suit was filed in US District Court for the Northern District of California by an Epstein victim under the pseudonym Jane Doe. It claims about 100 survivors were "outed" by the Justice Department between late 2025 and early 2026.

Allegations Google republished victims' data after government retraction The lawsuit alleges that even after the government retracted the information, online entities like Google continued to republish it. It claims Google's search engine and AI Mode feature were responsible for this. The suit states that survivors now face "renewed trauma... strangers call them, email them, threaten their physical safety, and accuse them of conspiring with Epstein when they are in reality, Epstein's victims."

Legal challenge Lawsuit challenges Section 230 protections The lawsuit also challenges Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects internet companies from liability for user-generated content. This comes amid rising concerns over AI-generated content and non-consensual sexual images. Recently, Google faced a wrongful death lawsuit over its Gemini chatbot's alleged role in convincing a man to commit suicide.

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