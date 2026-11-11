Jemima Goldsmith called police in 2014 to remove Russell Brand
Jemima Goldsmith has shared that she called police to her Oxfordshire home back in 2014 to remove comedian Russell Brand after he became violent.
The police confirmed the incident but did not make any arrests.
Goldsmith, who was dating Brand at the time, said she chose not to press charges because she was worried about her kids facing media attention.
Goldsmith says relationship involved coercive control
Reflecting on their yearlong relationship, Goldsmith described it as a time marked by Brand's "violence, coercive control and abuse," saying it deeply affected her life.
She has had no contact with Brand since then and feels relieved that he has been held accountable for his actions.