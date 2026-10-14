Judge Kelly keeps reporters' White House access vs Trump administration
World
A US judge just ruled that journalists from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico get to keep their White House access while they sue the Trump administration.
Judge Timothy J. Kelly said there's not enough proof of any real security risk and hinted the reporters have a strong case against being banned just for critical coverage.
Kelly said ban likely violated rights
The ban on these reporters started last September after some negative stories about the White House.
Judge Kelly called out the move as likely violating free speech and due process rights, reminding everyone he's stood up for press freedom before, like when he restored CNN reporter Jim Acosta's pass back in 2018.
This decision sticks unless the government appeals, so it's a big moment for media access at the highest level.