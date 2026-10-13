Judge orders 24 hours pause at East Potomac Golf Course
World
A US District Judge has put a 24-hour stop to tree cutting at East Potomac Golf Course in Washington, D.C. after learning the government started tree cutting without telling the court or those suing.
The pause, announced on October 12, is meant to address these oversights and might be extended up to two weeks while officials sort things out.
Judge Ana Reyes criticizes government secrecy
Judge Ana Reyes didn't hold back her frustration, calling out the government for acting despite court actions and not being transparent about its plans.
The renovation has also sparked backlash over the massive tree-cutting at the historic D.C. golf course.