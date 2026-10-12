Kanishka Narayan warns of AI cyberattacks citing Australia's Medicare breach
World
The U.K.'s AI Minister, Kanishka Narayan, just sounded the alarm on possible cyberattacks powered by artificial intelligence, like the recent breach of Australia's Medicare system.
He spoke at Imperial College London, urging stronger cybersecurity to keep up with these new threats.
UK AI security institute expands checks
Narayan also highlighted that before releasing any new AI models, developers need to be extra careful and make sure they're safe.
The U.K.'s AI Security Institute will now play a bigger role in checking these models.
Plus, with the UK set to lead the G20 next year, making AI safety a global priority is on their agenda, so expect more international teamwork on this soon.