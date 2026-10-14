Katie Zacharia calls husband 'My President' at White House briefing
Katie Zacharia, the new White House press secretary, grabbed attention in her first briefing by accidentally calling her husband Tyler "my president" before quickly correcting herself.
The moment went viral and even drew a playful jab from former press secretary Jen Psaki, who said it felt like an "SNL skit."
So, who's Tyler?
Zacharia is COO at 2521 Entertainment
Tyler Zacharia is COO at 2521 Entertainment and has worked on films like Martin Scorsese's Silence and The Irishman.
He's a Georgetown grad with an MBA from Pepperdine, and his career kicked off unexpectedly in China, where he learned to adapt fast.
At work, he mixes business smarts with creativity to bridge the gap between film production and strategy.
Katie Zacharia cites Trump's family-friendly policies
During her briefing, Katie also highlighted President Trump's family-friendly policies that help her balance work while raising four kids.