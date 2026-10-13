Katie Zacharia's debut briefing included calling President Trump 'my husband'

Zacharia's delivery came off monotone; body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass suggested she could use some basic training.

The moment everyone talked about? She accidentally called President Trump "my husband" while mentioning her four kids.

To top it off, she mispronounced the names of reporters from Breitbart, Fox News, and Daily Mail.

Even former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, now a co-host on Fox News midday program "Outnumbered," admitted the job takes serious prep, so Zacharia's rocky start is pretty relatable.