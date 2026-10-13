KBAK KBFX newsroom in California shot at twice days apart
The KBAK/KBFX newsroom in California was shot at early Tuesday, just days after a similar attack last Friday.
Security footage caught a black car pulling up and firing from the driver's side before speeding off.
Thankfully, no station employees were hurt either time, but the attackers still haven't been identified.
Police investigating, Sinclair assures staff safety
Police are investigating both incidents and working with KBAK/KBFX to take appropriate steps to ensure a safe and secure workplace for staff.
Jessica Belluci with Sinclair, Inc. said they're focused on keeping everyone safe and appreciated local law enforcement as the investigation continues.
Weekend anchor/reporter Shelby Martin also shared her relief on Instagram that everyone is okay, promising viewers regular updates while police ask anyone with information to contact the Bakersfield Police Department.