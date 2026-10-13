Keely Vanacker opposes livestream of Nidal Hasan execution December 3
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Keely Vanacker, whose father was killed in the 2009 Fort Hood shooting, isn't on board with plans to livestream the execution of shooter Nidal Hasan.
She feels it's unfair to victims' families and told The Spokesman-Review, "This is a serious event and it's not there for people's entertainment."
The execution is scheduled for December 3, 2026.
George Stratton Jr undecided on livestream
George Stratton Jr. whose son survived the attack, isn't sure about watching the livestream. He called the idea "morbid" and said he'd have to think about it.
The final decision on whether to broadcast will be made by President Trump, with debates ongoing over ethics and respect for those affected.