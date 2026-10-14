Ken McCallum flags Iran tactics shift after alleged Fairford plot
World
The head of MI5, Ken McCallum, has flagged a "major shift" in Iran's tactics after an alleged plot to attack RAF Fairford, a British military base.
This move stands out because past threats from Iran mostly targeted Jewish communities, but now military sites are in focus.
As McCallum put it, this signals a major shift in Tehran's ambitions.
Arrests near RAF Fairford, bombers moved
At least seven suspects have been arrested, with five British citizens detained shortly after midnight on September 27 while traveling in three vans toward the base's perimeter.
The incident led to US B-1 bombers being moved out quickly as a precaution.
While Iran denies involvement, UK security services are taking it seriously and say they're watching for more state-backed threats like this one.