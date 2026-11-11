Kennedy family joins fight over Trump's arch blocking JFK flame
Members of the Kennedy family are stepping into the legal fight against Donald Trump's planned Independence Arch in D.C.
They're worried the 250-foot monument would block the view from JFK's eternal flame to Arlington Memorial Bridge, which they say is important for memorial gravesites and sight lines involving the Kennedy gravesites, including the eternal flame, at Arlington National Cemetery.
Judge pauses arch construction 2 weeks
A federal judge has paused construction on the arch for two weeks while challenges play out.
Virginia, D.C. and Vietnam War veterans are also pushing back, saying the arch could disrupt views between key memorials and impact military gravesites.
The White House hasn't commented yet.