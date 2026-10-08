Kenya Airways passenger dies after attempting to open door midflight
World
A Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi to Lagos took a tragic turn on October 6 when a passenger tried to open the plane's exit door midflight.
After crew tried to calm the man for 30 minutes and passengers stepped in to restrain him, he lost consciousness and was found unresponsive before landing.
He was declared dead on arrival in Lagos.
Kenya Airways calls incident medical emergency
Kenya Airways called it a medical emergency and said its crew gave first aid.
Reports said the man had been denied entry into Madagascar, which led to his return flight, where things escalated.
Nigerian aviation officials confirmed it was the airline's job to bring him back, and local police are now investigating what happened on board.