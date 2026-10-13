Kerry Kennedy criticizes Trump's push to demolish, rename Kennedy Center
World
Kerry Kennedy, daughter of Robert F. Kennedy, is not happy with Donald Trump's push to demolish the iconic Kennedy Center and rename it after himself.
She told Today she doesn't get why Trump is focused on this when people are struggling with things like grocery prices, saying the center is "the center of the arts for all Americans" and "should be preserved."
Congress controls Kennedy Center naming
Trump's proposal has sparked a legal battle and plenty of drama over who gets to decide the center's name: turns out, Congress does.
While Trump says he's raised $17 million for renovations and claims the building is unsafe, Congress already set aside over $250 million for upgrades last year.
For now, a Trump-backed board has closed the venue as legal fights continue.