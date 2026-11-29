Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports 500+ militants killed, nearly 1,600 terrorism-related cases
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, has faced a tough year: over 500 militants were killed and nearly 1,600 terrorism-related cases were reported in the past 10 months and 10 days, according to a new Counter-Terrorism Department report.
Militants even used mining explosives in 10 recent terrorist incidents, highlighting the ongoing security challenges for people living there.
Bannu highest with 276 cases
Bannu district saw the most militant activity with 276 cases.
North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan also faced heavy clashes: security forces neutralized 109 militants in North Waziristan and 13 arrests, and 135 suspects killed in Dera Ismail Khan.
In Peshawar, there were dozens of fatalities and 129 arrests.
Bajaur district wasn't spared either; it reported multiple incidents as law enforcement continues its push against terrorism across the province.