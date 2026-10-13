Kim Jong Un unveils Hwasong-20 at museum before Trump trip
World
North Korea just opened its new Defence Revolution Museum, where Kim Jong Un showed off missiles that could reach the US including the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile.
This big reveal comes right as talk heats up about a possible meeting between Kim and US President Donald Trump during Trump's upcoming Asia trip.
Museum aims to increase diplomatic leverage
Unlike past pop-up displays, this museum is a permanent showcase of North Korea's weapons developed during Kim's rule, with Kim's family even attending the launch.
Experts say it's all about showing strength and giving North Korea more leverage in any future talks with Washington.
The timing, just before Trump visits Asia, makes it clear North Korea wants to remind everyone of its growing capabilities.