KM Tahsif Souri found dead, family cites Sheikh Hasina video
KM Tahsif Souri, a former Bangladesh Air Force officer, was found dead after last being seen heading out to fix his motorcycle on October 27.
His family suspects something isn't right, especially since Souri was linked to a controversial 2024 video showing ex-PM Sheikh Hasina fleeing during student protests.
Souri lost job, denied raw links
Souri lost his Air Force job after the video surfaced, though officials deny any connection.
He was also accused by Amar Desh newspaper of alleged links with India's RAW spy agency, a claim he firmly denied in a July podcast, calling it "propaganda."
Even Sheikh Hasina's son, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, said Souri was "the victim of a propaganda campaign" and said, "The motive behind the desperate bid to reiterate false charges involving the officer appears to be to block a fair investigation and further vilify the Awami League."