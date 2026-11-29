KMT-backed vote scraps Taiwan nuclear-free homeland policy for tech
Taiwan just voted to scrap its "nuclear-free homeland" policy, opening the door for nuclear energy to make a comeback.
The Kuomintang (KMT) led this move, saying it is needed to keep up with energy demands from tech industries like AI and semiconductors.
With plans to refurbish the last nuclear plant shut down in 2025, nuclear power could return within two years.
DPP faces conditions for nuclear change
This vote pushes the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to rethink its anti-nuclear stance, but any change will need to meet the condition that nuclear safety must be assured, a solution for nuclear waste must be in place, and there must be social consensus.
KMT leader Cheng Li-wun called for Taiwan to "restart nuclear energy as quickly as possible."
While there was not much public debate during the campaign, this shift signals a break from former President Tsai's policies and shows President Lai is more open to mixing up Taiwan's energy sources.