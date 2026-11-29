Taiwan's main opposition party, the KMT, just managed to hold onto the Taipei mayor's seat: Chiang Wan-an won with almost 54% of the vote, beating out DPP candidate Puma Shen, a former activist under sanctions by Beijing.

Even though Shen lost in Taipei, he called the elections a "victory for democracy," since the DPP actually scored some surprise wins in areas usually dominated by KMT.