KMT keeps Taipei mayoralty as Chiang Wan-an wins almost 54%
Taiwan's main opposition party, the KMT, just managed to hold onto the Taipei mayor's seat: Chiang Wan-an won with almost 54% of the vote, beating out DPP candidate Puma Shen, a former activist under sanctions by Beijing.
Even though Shen lost in Taipei, he called the elections a "victory for democracy," since the DPP actually scored some surprise wins in areas usually dominated by KMT.
Taiwan politics shift ahead of 2028
While these results don't change Taiwan's approach to China, they do highlight shifting political vibes ahead of the 2028 presidential race.
Chiang's win was tighter than last time and KMT lost ground in places like Taichung.
The DPP had to deal with deepfake videos and other misinformation targeting Puma Shen and President Lai Ching-te, but still managed to perform well, especially by focusing on housing and transport issues.