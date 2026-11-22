Kraftwerk Berlin admits error after hosting Helsing's Clarity AI launch
Kraftwerk Berlin, a popular arts venue, is catching heat after it hosted a launch event for Clarity, a military AI targeting system developed by the German startup Helsing.
The high-tech showcase, complete with war room vibes and drones, didn't sit well with many in Berlin's creative scene.
Kraftwerk has since admitted it was a "serious error of judgment" and says it'll rethink future bookings to avoid this kind of controversy.
Cultural venues face military tech debate
The event has kicked off a bigger debate about whether cultural spaces should double as venues for military tech. Tresor nightclub, part of the same complex, called the event out as totally inappropriate for community spaces.
There are also worries about how tools like Clarity (backed by big names like Spotify's co-founder) could be misused if they end up in the wrong hands.
All this highlights how Europe is wrestling with its values as it invests more in homegrown defense tech.