Laguna Beach lifeguard tower washed into ocean during king tides
A lifeguard tower at Laguna Beach, California, was washed into the ocean by strong king tides, a moment caught on video as the structure broke free, leaving just its concrete base behind.
This happened after warnings that waves could reach up to 7 feet.
Officials close Aliso Beach parking lot
Beforehand, officials had closed Aliso Beach's parking lot and urged everyone to steer clear of the water due to flooding risks.
The City of Laguna Beach even posted online: "King tides peak this week in Laguna Beach, with the highest tide of 7.0 ft on Wednesday at 8:33am
Elsewhere along the coast, part of Pacifica Municipal Pier also collapsed from huge waves during this wild El Nino season.