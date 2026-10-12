Landslide blocks Budhi Gandaki, dam burst floods Gorkha, 95 rescued
World
A flash flood struck Nepal's Gorkha district after a landslide blocked the Budhi Gandaki River and caused a sudden dam burst.
While 95 people have been rescued, five are still missing as helicopters and ground teams focus on affected areas of Chumnubri Rural Municipality.
Gorkha floods destroy homes, rescuers mobilize
The floods wiped out 45 homes and damaged dozens more, also hitting key bridges and hydropower projects.
Hundreds of rescuers, including a rapid-response team from Kathmandu, are on the ground helping locals evacuate and get relief.
Sadly, the flooding has renewed concerns about the vulnerability of communities living along the Himalayan river systems.