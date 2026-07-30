India BRICS Summit likely to see presence of Putin, Xi

The presence of these leaders is likely to pave the way for separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

If Xi visits India, it will be his first since October 2019 when he met Modi in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu.

The two countries' relations soured after Chinese troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, but a breakthrough came in 2024 after both nations agreed to resolve the border confrontation before the two leaders held talks in Kazan, Russia.