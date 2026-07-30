India BRICS Summit likely to see presence of Putin, Xi
What's the story
The upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12 and 13 is expected to see the attendance of Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. This will be the first time in five years that India will host the summit. The theme for this year's gathering is "Building for resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability."
Diplomatic discussions
Potential for separate meetings between Modi and foreign leaders
The presence of these leaders is likely to pave the way for separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
If Xi visits India, it will be his first since October 2019 when he met Modi in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu.
The two countries' relations soured after Chinese troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, but a breakthrough came in 2024 after both nations agreed to resolve the border confrontation before the two leaders held talks in Kazan, Russia.
Regional conflicts
Iran's participation amid tensions with UAE over West Asia conflict
The summit also comes amid tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over the West Asia conflict.
Both countries became members of BRICS after its expansion in January 2024.
Pezeshkian's attendance could give Tehran a chance to update Indian leaders on developments in West Asia and explore ways to enhance bilateral relations.
Bilateral ties have suffered since May 2019, when American sanctions halted Indian purchases of Iranian crude oil and hampered development on the Chabahar port initiative.
Extended invitation
India invites Bangladesh Prime Minister to BRICS summit
Apart from BRICS leaders, India has also invited heads of government from non-member countries.
Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has been invited in his capacity as the current chair of the Bay of Bengal Initiative Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).
BIMSTEC consists of seven members: Bhutan, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.