Ex-White House Press Secretary sparks debate with 'Have babies' post
What's the story
Former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has stirred up a social media storm with her recent post on X (formerly Twitter). The post called on Americans to get married, have more children, and raise them with Christian values. It was accompanied by a screenshot of a Washington Post headline stating that Muslims are expected to outnumber Christians worldwide by 2035.
Public reaction
Leavitt's message on marriage and family life
Leavitt's message focused on the importance of marriage, family life, and religion. It encouraged building families, raising children in church, and instilling love for America.
However, her post received mixed reactions online. While some supported her views on family values and religion, others criticized the idea of public figures promoting specific lifestyles or religious paths.
Criticism voiced
Critics highlight economic barriers to starting families
Several users highlighted the rising cost of living and childcare expenses as barriers for young families in the United States.
Others argued that children should be allowed to choose their own religious beliefs as they grow older.
One user commented, "This shouldn't be reduced to a fertility competition between Christians and Muslims."
Another wrote, "'Have more babies' say the people who oppose maternity leave, daycare, living wages, and affordable healthcare."
Twitter Post
Leavitt's post with a 'Washington Post' screenshot
Get married, have more babies, raise them in the church, and teach them to love America. pic.twitter.com/Zs96P8Jfd9— Karoline Leavitt (@karolineleavitt) November 19, 2026