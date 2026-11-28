Villar has reached out to Brazil's president, Lula, for help, sharing how tough things have been for her behind bars.

The Brazilian government is supporting her family as they navigate this tricky situation, made even more complicated by Lula's ties with Putin.

On the other side, Cherkasov was accused of espionage by the US but won't be sent there; Brazil plans to send him to Russia after his sentence ends.

The whole scenario echoes past athlete detentions like Brittney Griner's case, showing just how tangled international swaps can get when politics are involved.