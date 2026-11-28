Level 1 mass casualty in Santiago Canyon crash, 3 hospitalized
A wild three-car crash in Santiago Canyon, California, sent one vehicle plunging 50 feet off a cliff and left three people hospitalized.
The accident was serious enough for officials to declare a Level 1 mass casualty incident, with four people involved overall.
Orange County firefighters showcase rope rescue
Orange County firefighters rushed in around 6:45pm using ropes and special gear to stabilize the scene and get everyone out safely.
The whole rescue took over an hour and really showed off the team's technical skills.
This stretch of road has seen a string of crashes lately, making safety concerns even more real for locals.