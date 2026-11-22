Lewis Pugh swims 15km highlighting damage in Strait of Hormuz
Lewis Pugh, a British swimmer and the U.N. Environment Programme's patron of the oceans, just swam 15km across the Strait of Hormuz, a region currently rocked by conflict.
He took on this risky swim on November 21 to call attention to how warfare is damaging the area's unique marine life, starting his journey as explosions echoed nearby.
Pugh warns fighting threatens Hormuz wildlife
Pugh saw firsthand how attacks on ships and an ongoing blockade are threatening dolphins, mangroves, and other wildlife.
He's urging leaders to stop the fighting, clean up pollution, and protect this vital waterway.
As he put it, "My message is simple: Stop the fighting. Open the Strait. Clean up the pollution. Please help share this message. #HormuzSwim"