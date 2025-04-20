What's the story

Syria, still reeling from the effects of its civil war, which ended in December 2024, is facing an unseen danger: landmines and unexploded ordnance.

The International NGO Safety Organisation (INSO) says these have killed at least 249 people and injured 379 others since the war officially ended. The toll includes 60 children.

Farmers and returning residents are especially susceptible to the danger, particularly in former battlegrounds like Idlib.