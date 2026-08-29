Why London Science Museum has cut ties with BP
What's the story
The London Science Museum has ended its long-standing partnership with oil and gas company BP. The decision marks a major shift for the museum, which had been working with BP for decades. The announcement was made by Sir Ian Blatchford, the Director and Chief Executive of the Science Museum Group.
Acknowledgment
Blatchford acknowledges BP's contributions to the museum
Blatchford acknowledged BP's contributions to the museum, saying they had "drawn to a close at the end of the current contract term."
He emphasized that BP's "generous contributions helped us to inspire more than 11,000 education, museum and science professionals through research-informed science engagement training."
This work has been instrumental in sparking curiosity and bringing science to life for over a million young people across the UK.
Criticism
Controversy surrounding BP's influence on education
Despite the contributions, BP's association with the Science Museum has been criticized in the past.
Campaigners have accused the company of having an "insidious influence" over STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) education in the UK through its relationship with the museum.
The criticism stems from concerns about corporate influence on educational content and priorities.
Confirmation
End of partnership ahead of official conclusion
A spokesperson for BP confirmed the end of the partnership with the Science Museum Group Academy.
The decision comes before its official conclusion on August 31.
This announcement follows a similar move by the museum in 2024, when it severed ties with oil company Equinor over its failure to meet carbon emission reduction targets in line with the Paris climate agreement.
Response
Campaigners celebrate but call for further action
Chris Garrard from campaign group Culture Unstained hailed the museum's decision as a "seismic shift." He said it came after years of campaigning and pressure from educators and schools.
Some institutions had even pledged to boycott trips to the museum due to its partnership with BP.
However, Garrard also noted that this decision was only a "partial victory" as the museum still accepts funding from Adani Green Energy, a subsidiary of Adani Group.