Mahmood Khan Achakzai says Imran Khan pressured to leave Pakistan
Opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai says former prime minister Imran Khan is being pressured to leave Pakistan, much like Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto were in the past.
Achakzai shared these concerns at a news conference at the Peshawar High Court on Friday, October 16, 2026.
Right now, Khan, who founded the PTI, is still in jail, amid opposition allegations over restrictions on political activity and the functioning of elected institutions.
Achakzai blames PML-N and PPP
Achakzai blames the current ruling coalition (including PML-N and PPP) for allegedly pressuring Khan into an agreement similar to the arrangements that led Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto into exile, saying, "The same is happening today with the PML-N and PPP in government," as when Sharif left after a military coup and Bhutto went abroad after the 1997 elections.
Alongside other opposition leaders like Sardar Akhtar Mengal, he's calling for fairer treatment of prisoners, stronger parliament powers, and more democracy.
Sardar Akhtar Mengal especially criticized governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.