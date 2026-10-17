Mahmood Khan Achakzai says Imran Khan pressured to leave Pakistan

Opposition leader Mahmood Khan Achakzai says former prime minister Imran Khan is being pressured to leave Pakistan, much like Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto were in the past.

Achakzai shared these concerns at a news conference at the Peshawar High Court on Friday, October 16, 2026.

Right now, Khan, who founded the PTI, is still in jail, amid opposition allegations over restrictions on political activity and the functioning of elected institutions.