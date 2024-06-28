In brief Simplifying... In brief Saleem, a former Maldivian minister, was arrested following accusations of performing 'black magic' on the president and leaking videos of the First Lady's karaoke sessions.

While her arrest is under investigation, it's worth noting that Saleem had a significant role in climate crisis mitigation during her tenure as Environment Minister.

Maldivian minister sacked for performing 'black magic' on president

What's the story The Maldivian Minister of Climate Change, Environment, and Energy, Fathimath Shamnaz Ali Saleem, has been sacked for allegedly performing "black magic" to "get closer" to President Mohamed Muizzu. Saleem's former husband, Adam Rameez, who was serving as a minister at the President's Office, has also been suspended. Saleem, Rameez, and one other person were arrested on Sunday in the capital, Male. Officers arrested Saleem at her home after conducting a raid and confiscating many items.

Saleem, Rameez had previously worked closely with Muizzu

According to local media, the arrest of Saleem took place after she was accused of leaking videos of First Lady Sajidha Mohamed participating in Karaoke. Many alleged that Saleem was transferred to the environment ministry after the Karaoke videos of the first lady were circulated. Saleem served at the official residence of the president, Muliaage, before her transfer. Both Saleem and Rameez had previously worked closely with President Muizzu during his tenure as the city's mayor.

Investigation underway, no official confirmation yet

The police have not officially confirmed that the arrests were made due to allegations of black magic but acknowledged that they are investigating a case involving Saleem and two others. In the Maldives, black magic or sorcery is not considered a criminal offense but carries a six-month prison sentence under Islamic law. Traditional ceremonies are widely practiced by people across the archipelago, with the belief that they can earn favors and curse opponents.

Saleem's significant role in climate crisis mitigation

During her tenure as Environment Minister, Saleem had played a significant role in addressing climate crisis issues on an international level. After President Muizzu assumed office last year, she resigned from her council position and was appointed as a state minister at Muliaage, the president's official residence, before being transferred to the Environment Ministry. Since these developments, her name has been moved to the list of former political appointees.