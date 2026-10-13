Man dies after coaster fall at Six Flags Over Georgia
A man tragically lost his life after falling from a roller coaster at Six Flags Over Georgia, with several others also injured.
Witnesses described the fall, and the park quickly evacuated other riders.
Six Flags has shared its condolences with the victim's family and is working closely with investigators.
Six Flags supports affected, X2 shutdown
Six Flags says it is supporting everyone affected and remains committed to safety.
This incident comes less than two weeks after the X2 ride at its California park was shut down following a CNN investigation into a history of serious injuries and deaths linked to the ride, even though it had passed safety checks.
Brian Oerding, president of Six Flags Magic Mountain, said the company is focused on keeping rides safe and making sure guests feel confident visiting.