Man seizes 13 at Curitiba kindergarten, police rescue, suspect killed
World
A tense situation unfolded at a kindergarten in Curitiba, Brazil, when a man took 13 young children and staff hostage, threatening to set it on fire.
After over three hours of negotiations failed, police stepped in and safely rescued everyone.
The suspect was killed during the operation and was reportedly struggling with schizophrenia.
Psychological support for children and staff
Special police teams acted quickly to make sure all the children, aged just four and five, got out unharmed.
Parents waited anxiously outside for any news.
To help everyone cope after such a scary event, city officials have arranged psychological support for both the children and staff.