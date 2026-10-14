Marco Rubio to visit Uzbekistan and India for energy ties

In India, Rubio's heading to Mumbai and Jamnagar, where Reliance's massive refinery takes center stage.

He'll be discussing prospects for enhanced energy cooperation and promoting opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation.

With a commercial delegation of over 200 US business leaders, it's clear both countries are serious about growing their partnership.

This visit follows his recent efforts with the Quad group in New Delhi.

In India, he will exchange views on regional and global dynamics.