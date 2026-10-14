Marco Rubio to visit Uzbekistan and India for energy ties
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to visit Uzbekistan and India from October 17-22, 2026. The trip is all about building stronger energy partnerships and deepening strategic ties.
Rubio will kick things off in Samarkand at a big regional meeting focused on Central Asian cooperation.
Rubio to visit Reliance Jamnagar refinery
In India, Rubio's heading to Mumbai and Jamnagar, where Reliance's massive refinery takes center stage.
He'll be discussing prospects for enhanced energy cooperation and promoting opportunities for commercial investment and economic cooperation.
With a commercial delegation of over 200 US business leaders, it's clear both countries are serious about growing their partnership.
This visit follows his recent efforts with the Quad group in New Delhi.
In India, he will exchange views on regional and global dynamics.