Marco Rubio visits India to ease US diesel crunch
World
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is visiting India from October 19-22, hoping to ease US diesel crunch.
He'll be at Reliance's Jamnagar refinery, the world's biggest, as the US deals with exceptionally high diesel prices that are hitting everything from transport to inflation.
Rubio to tap India refining power
Rubio will meet Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on October 20, looking to tap into India's refining power.
With India just lowering its diesel export duty, its fuel is suddenly more attractive for buyers like the US
Reliance Industries is setting up a $300-billion refinery in Brownsville, Texas, hinting at even deeper energy ties ahead.