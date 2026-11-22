Mark Rutte vows NATO will defend Poland after airspace incursion
NATO is backing Poland after three unidentified objects, thought to be two missiles and a drone, crossed into Polish airspace.
With the conflict in Ukraine still ongoing, this incident has put everyone on edge.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking in Warsaw, reassured that the alliance will defend "every inch" of Poland and has asked General Alexus Grynkewich to update defense plans for any new threats.
Poland to ramp up border defenses
The breach happened while Ukraine's allies were running military drills nearby, which Polish officials think wasn't just a coincidence.
Now, NATO's top council is meeting in Brussels on Monday to talk about what this means for security in the region.
Meanwhile, Poland's defense minister says they're ramping up border defenses in the near future with help from NATO allies.