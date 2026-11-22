After the claims surfaced, prosecutors in Marseille launched an investigation into possible workplace harassment.

A separate administrative inquiry found evidence of inappropriate comments, leading to Costa's four-month suspension starting in June 2026.

When he returned on November 1, museum staff went on strike.

Meanwhile, Brigitte Macron has not commented publicly, but reportedly still keeps in touch with Costa.

The Macrons are also dealing with an escalating legal battle over false and defamatory claims about Brigitte's sex at birth.