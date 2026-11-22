Marseille museum director Pierre-Olivier Costa denies sexually harassing staffer
Pierre-Olivier Costa, who once worked closely with French First Lady Brigitte Macron, is facing accusations of sexually harassing a male staffer at a party in August 2025.
Now running a museum in Marseille, Costa says he does not remember the incident and denies any wrongdoing.
Administrative inquiry suspends Costa 4 months
After the claims surfaced, prosecutors in Marseille launched an investigation into possible workplace harassment.
A separate administrative inquiry found evidence of inappropriate comments, leading to Costa's four-month suspension starting in June 2026.
When he returned on November 1, museum staff went on strike.
Meanwhile, Brigitte Macron has not commented publicly, but reportedly still keeps in touch with Costa.
The Macrons are also dealing with an escalating legal battle over false and defamatory claims about Brigitte's sex at birth.