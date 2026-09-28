Massive Thailand floods leave at least 8 dead, 545,000 affected

Even though the rain has eased up a bit, many major roads are still affected by flooding, especially in suburban areas. Homes and businesses have taken a big hit.

The city's governor is leading efforts to drain floodwaters, but canals remain high.

More than 200 shelters are open for those displaced, while long-distance busses and trains face suspensions on some routes.

Officials say things may improve from Monday, but warn there could be more rain soon.