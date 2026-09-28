Massive Thailand floods leave at least 8 dead, 545,000 affected
Massive floods have hit Thailand hard, with more than 545,000 people affected across 25 provinces. At least eight people have died in just the past 10 days.
Sadly, at least eight people have died.
In Bangkok, heavy rains have forced more than 3,000 residents into temporary shelters as flooded streets and neighborhoods continue to disrupt daily life.
Bangkok roads flooded, 200+ shelters open
Even though the rain has eased up a bit, many major roads are still affected by flooding, especially in suburban areas. Homes and businesses have taken a big hit.
The city's governor is leading efforts to drain floodwaters, but canals remain high.
More than 200 shelters are open for those displaced, while long-distance busses and trains face suspensions on some routes.
Officials say things may improve from Monday, but warn there could be more rain soon.