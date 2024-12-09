Summarize Simplifying... In short Rajendra Meghwar, hailing from rural Sindh, has become Pakistan's first Hindu police officer, a milestone achieved after clearing the Civil Services Examination.

His appointment, welcomed by police officials, is seen as a step towards inclusivity, expected to improve relations with minority communities and enhance law and order.

In another stride for representation, Roopmati, also from a minority community, cleared the same exam, aspiring to join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meghwar joined duties on December 6

Who's Rajendra Meghwar, Pakistan's 1st Hindu police officer

What's the story Rajendra Meghwar has created history by becoming the first Hindu officer in the Pakistan Police Service (PSP). He joined his duties as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Faisalabad's Gulberg area on December 6, 2024, according to Pakistan Today. His appointment is being promoted as a major step towards inclusivity in Pakistan's police force.

Personal background

Meghwar's journey to becoming a police officer

Meghwar, who belongs to Badin, Sindh, reached this milestone after clearing the Civil Services Examination (CSS). Despite the economic difficulties in his rural Sindh community, he chased his dream with perseverance. Meghwar has reiterated his dedication to serving his community, especially minorities, through his position in the police. He said, "By being in the police department, we can resolve issues of people on the ground, which we cannot do in other departments."

Positive impact

Police officials welcome Meghwar's historic appointment

Meghwar's peers feel that Meghwar's presence will quell the fears of minority communities and make the force more inclusive. Police officials have welcomed Meghwar's appointment, saying it could improve relations with minority communities and enhance law and order. A senior officer commented on the importance of having a Hindu officer in the force, saying, "His inclusion will promote inclusivity in the police."

Additional achievement

Roopmati, another minority community member, passes CSS exam

Apart from Meghwar's feat, Roopmati, another member of Pakistan's minority community from Rahim Yar Khan, also cleared the CSS exam. She hopes to join the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to present a progressive image of Pakistan internationally. This is yet another step toward inclusivity and representation for minority communities in Pakistan's civil services.