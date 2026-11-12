Meghan Bauer resigns as White House cabinet secretary after midterms
Meghan Bauer, who's been the White House cabinet secretary since early 2025, is stepping down as President Trump shakes up his team after the Republicans's disappointing midterm results.
Bauer played a big role connecting Trump with his Cabinet, but her exit comes as part of a bigger wave of changes driven by Trump's frustration with recent setbacks.
Multiple senior women leaving Trump administration
Bauer isn't the only senior woman expected to leave lately; Kristi Noem and Tulsi Gabbard are also out, which has sparked talk about women facing tougher standards in Trump's administration.
Former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews noted that women often get held to higher levels of accountability than men.
With Stephen Miller likely taking over Bauer's duties, it looks like more shifts are coming as Trump tries to regroup after the midterms.