Meghan Bauer resigns as White House cabinet secretary after midterms

Bauer isn't the only senior woman expected to leave lately; Kristi Noem and Tulsi Gabbard are also out, which has sparked talk about women facing tougher standards in Trump's administration.

Former deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews noted that women often get held to higher levels of accountability than men.

With Stephen Miller likely taking over Bauer's duties, it looks like more shifts are coming as Trump tries to regroup after the midterms.