Melania Trump urges ceasefires between Ukraine and Russia before Christmas
Melania Trump, the first lady, is calling for more ceasefires between Ukraine and Russia ahead of the holidays.
After helping facilitate a six-day truce in Oleshky that allowed much-needed aid and evacuations, she told Fox News she wants "I would really like to have more ceasefire. We could do it very fast if both Ukraine and Russia are willing," and hopes for peace by December 25.
Zelenskyy praises Melania Trump, evacuations planned
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised Melania's role in unblocking humanitarian channels and says similar humanitarian operations could be replicated in other Russian-occupied settlements.
Ukrainian officials are now preparing further evacuation operations for several settlements in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, aiming to help more people caught in the conflict.