Met Office issues ice warning for northern England and Midlands
Heads up if you're in northern England or Scotland: winter's making an entrance this weekend.
The Met Office has put out a yellow ice warning until 2pm Friday (November 27) for parts of northern England and the Midlands, as heavy rain could turn to snow in higher areas in northern England and Scotland.
Honor Criswick warns of freezing rain
Expect up to three centimeters of snow in some northern areas, plus a risk of icy roads and pavements that could mess with travel plans.
Meteorologist Honor Criswick also mentioned freezing rain might make things extra slippery.
Scotland could see temperatures drop to minus 10 Celsius tonight, while parts of southern England could reach highs of 14 Celsius on Saturday.
If you're out and about, be careful. People have been urged to take extra care on icy pavements to avoid injury.