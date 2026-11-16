Met Office issues yellow snow warning for parts of UK.
Heads up, UK snow and ice are on the way!
The Met Office has put out a yellow warning for snow from the start of Tuesday until 11am the same day, especially from the West Midlands up to southern Scotland.
Expect rain turning into snow as it moves north, with some places seeing one to five centimeters and higher spots getting up to 15cm.
Strong winds and ice warning UK.
Strong winds (think 50 to 97km/h) could make things even trickier, bringing drifting snow and blizzard-like conditions in parts of northern England and southern Scotland.
There's also a yellow ice warning until Monday morning for northern areas, so roads and sidewalks could be slippery.
Plus, health officials have issued a cold weather alert for several regions, so bundle up and look out for those who might need extra help this week.